Nice is quietly becoming the coolest destination on the French Riviera

Looking for the sexiest, most fun-loving destination in France this summer? Avert your eyes from Saint-Tropez and look farther east to Nice, dismissed for too long as a retirement community for Europe’s aristocracy.

You’ll still spot plenty of heavily tanned white-haired people walking alarmingly over-groomed dogs on the famous seaside Promenade des Anglais. These days, however, they’re joined by joggers, skateboarders and cyclists taking advantage of the countless new bike lanes that have been created since 2008.

Early risers can catch the fruit-and-vegetable vendors setting up their stalls in the open-air Cours Saleya food market as they have for centuries, but those early birds will also come across residents practicing yoga on mats rolled out over the gray pebbles of the city’s main beach. Nice’s new energy has been a long time coming.

Queen Victoria often fled London’s fog for the year-round sunshine of Nice, quickly making it the most fashionable winter destination for the British aristocracy during the 19th century. Since then, the dial of style on the French Riviera, which runs from Saint-Tropez east along the Mediterranean coastline to Menton on the Italian border, has fluctuated a lot.

From Nice, the action went west to Antibes during the 1920s, when summering in the South of France became fashionable, then turned to Cannes a couple of decades later after the film festival took off. Most recently it’s been set to Saint-Tropez, a hot spot for bling, nightlife and Instagrammers who love both. But in recent years, Nice has been quietly making a comeback.

I first visited Nice with a group of fellow backpackers in the 1970s. We admired the faded pastel-painted Belle Epoque villas, visited the Chagall and Matisse museums, scarfed down delicious bowls of soupe au pistou, a vegetable soup garnished with basil purée, and left the following day. The city was just too geriatric for college boys looking to party.

Now, thirty years after the rapid ascent of budget airlines like Ryanair and easyJet broke the city’s torpor by attracting a younger crowd, a new generation of arty, self-employed people are moving in. Unlike the highfliers of old, today’s travelers visit year-round, hitting the beaches and taking in the city’s museums, galleries, antique stores and flea markets.

In step with the international contingent, French creatives with remote-work jobs are choosing to move to Nice for its good weather, reasonable rents and laid-back atmosphere.

“Nice isn’t just a beach resort—it’s a fascinating city, with great art and architecture," said Valéry Grégo, a hotelier who built the 88-room Hôtel du Couvent in a former 17th-century convent, perched on a steep hill in Le Vieux Nice, the old town.

The hotel, which Grégo opened on June 20, has immediately become the most talked about among a spate of stylish new hotels catering to worldly well-heeled bohemian types. Its tastefully austere decor comes courtesy of Paris design firm Festen Architecture, and an in-house apothecary dispenses herbal teas and beauty products made with local botanicals.

Other newcomers include the renovated 151-room Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel, originally built in 1848 as the Hotel de France, but relaunched last year. For proof that Nice no longer caters exclusively to the bejeweled crowd, look to the 102-room Mama Shelter, an outpost of the frisky, easy-on-the-wallet hotel brand popular with 30-somethings, which opened on June 13 near Nice’s Old Port.

The shift has brought other benefits to Nice, too. “There’s finally some really good coffee here," said Rosa Jackson, a Canadian food writer and cook who’s lived in Nice for more than 20 years. Her favorite spot for a quiet sip before teaching a class at her cooking school, Les Petits Farcis, is La Claque, a small, friendly cafe with a communal bench inside and a couple of tables out front. Local barista Emmanuel Buschiazzo buys and roasts his own beans, and he’ll make a macchiato with oat milk with nary a sneer.

And then there are the restaurants. “It’s always been a seriously good food town, too, with a distinctive cuisine all its own," said Jackson. She recommends starting with local Nicçoise comfort-food like pissaladière, a tart topped with caramelized onions, tiny black olives and anchovies. Find that and other classics like les petits farcis—veal-stuffed baby vegetables—at traditional restaurants like Chez Davia, Le Bistrot d’Antoine and La Merenda. Then start working your way through the newer upstarts.

“Nice is a perfect place to be a chef," said Samuel Victori, who, along with his culinary and life partner Juliette Busetto, helms the kitchen at the Michelin-starred Les Agitateurs. “The produce is incredible, and it’s a sophisticated international city with diners who are receptive to creative cooking."

Expect unusual combinations like oysters with stracciatella cheese and seaweed-infused condiments. At the recently opened Onice, the Argentine-Italian husband-wife team of Lorenzo Ragni and Florencia Montes take a creative approach to modern Mediterranean cooking with dishes like prawns with tomatoes, cherries and fresh almonds

You could easily spend a week exploring everything Nice has to offer, but if you’re looking for a taste of the city’s newfound cool on your first day in town, do the following: Start by renting a sun bed on the beach of the Hôtel Amour, home to some of the Riviera’s best people watching.

Cool off with a swim in the Mediterranean, and then have lunch at the Hôtel Amour’s beach restaurant—maybe some oysters with Banyuls vinegar and a Salade Amour of walnuts, pears, Comté cheese and Morteau sausage. Follow that with a visit to the gorgeous terrace over the sea at Babel Babel, where you’ll find a Negroni featuring olive-oil-infused gin and za’atar-spiked vermouth.

After the obligatory siesta—one of the great pleasures of a vacation in the South of France—head for Le Plongeoir, a bar-restaurant built on a craggy rock sticking out of the sea at the entrance to the port of Nice.

It’s ideal for a light dinner, maybe a bottle of Sainte Ombeline, a crisp Chardonnay made by monks at the Abbaye de Lerins on an island off the coast of Cannes. It pairs nicely with the restaurant’s zucchini-flower fritters and marinated octopus with pickled lemon. Go for an evening stroll along the promenade and get to bed early—there’s plenty to do tomorrow, too.