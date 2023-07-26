Nigel Farage and the Scandal That Engulfed British Banking
Summary
- Debacle is a reminder of tightrope banks must walk to manage potentially risky clients
The collision of Brexit cheerleader Nigel Farage, a regal private bank, the BBC and the Conservative Party exploded into a quintessentially British scandal this week, costing the job of one of the country’s top bankers and igniting a debate over how lenders protect their reputations without discriminating against outspoken clients.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×