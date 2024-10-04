Nightmares of a Chinese invasion inspire taboo-breaking entertainment in Taiwan

TAIPEI—For years, residents of Taiwan who were curious what a Chinese invasion might look like had to rely largely on their own imaginations.

Now they are starting to get help.

In November, filming is set to wrap up on “Zero Day," a 10-part series that portrays a fictionalized attack by China—a first for Taiwanese television. An early preview, packed with A-list talent, generated more than a million views on YouTube and debate in local media.

Recent flirtations with the theme across the island’s cultural spectrum include a dystopian novel set in a future Taiwan ruled by Beijing, a multivolume graphic novel that imagines Donald Trump sending U.S. forces to help repel an invasion, and a board game that invites players to simulate resisting a Chinese attack.

Taiwan has long struck visitors as surprisingly sanguine in the face of the threat posed by its large authoritarian neighbor, which claims the self-ruled island as its own and hasn’t ruled out the use of force to assert control. The local entertainment industry steered conspicuously clear of the topic for decades.

Questions over the willingness of people in Taiwan to confront the dangers posed by China linger in Washington, where some lawmakers worry the U.S. could be drawn into a conflict that the island’s own residents don’t take seriously.

The new wave of invasion-related content captures a shift in the public psyche in Taiwan, according to Cheng Hsin-mei, producer and lead scriptwriter of “Zero Day."

“On the surface, Taiwanese people may not seem to feel the threat, but in reality, that fear exists," she said.

The change is being fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, intensified pressure on the island by China’s military, and souring sentiment toward Beijing as China has grown more authoritarian under leader Xi Jinping, according to Taiwanese creators such as Cheng and other cultural observers.

Some say they hope the trend, which comes as Taiwanese people increasingly embrace an identity separate from China, will help the island better prepare to defend itself—or at least better understand what unification under Beijing’s authority might mean.

“I’m thrilled to see that finally people are creating works about the Taiwan Strait conflict," said Wang Yung-an, a 32-year-old artist living in Taipei. Wang, who grew up in a family that often discussed cross-strait issues at the dinner table, sees these works reinforcing the perspective of those who identify themselves as purely Taiwanese.

Cheng said she envisioned the project that would become “Zero Day" years ago, but felt the social climate wasn’t right at the time. The outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022 gave her a new sense of urgency, she said.

The show unfolds in the midst of a presidential transition in Taiwan, when the suspicious downing of a Chinese aircraft prompts Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army to blockade Taiwan. The stock market crashes and foreign governments begin evacuating their citizens. Chinese agents infiltrate Taiwan and conspire to release prisoners, who form a fifth column that sows chaos as Chinese troops prepare to land.

Such a series would have been impossible to do well in the past, Cheng said, because top figures in Taiwan’s entertainment industry were too worried about being blackballed in China, where the market is much larger. But those economic ties have frayed, with China becoming more aggressive toward Taiwan as Taipei moves closer to Washington.

“The Chinese dream that everyone had in the past is not as strong now," Cheng said.

Taiwan’s government allowed Cheng’s crew to film inside the Presidential Office Building and supported the show with roughly $3 million in funding from the Ministry of Culture, covering 40% of its budget.

An 18-minute trailer for the series, released online in July at the same time as Taiwan’s annual air-raid drills, unleashed a flurry of emotional commentary. Citing the government backing, some critics lamented the enterprise as propaganda designed to drum up support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which has favored a more skeptical approach to Beijing.

“This move is really low-class. And who knows how many people they’ll end up falsely accusing next, labeling them as ‘fifth column,’" said Jaw Shau-kong, a recent vice-presidential candidate for the opposition Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, in response to reporters’ questions about the series in early August.

Taiwan’s Culture Minister Li Yuan dismissed the criticism, saying a propaganda campaign wouldn’t paint such a grim picture.

“We’re finally facing up to the hidden fear that China might actually invade us," Li said. “Only a society that can confront its biggest fears is a healthy one."

Li, a veteran filmmaker, said he was pleased to see Taiwan’s cultural industry tackling controversial themes after he spent his early career fighting censorship when the island was under martial law.

Creators say it is Chinese aggression that has been driving interest.

“Every time the geopolitical situation heats up, I see my readership grow," said Liang Shao-hsien, a soldier-turned-comic book artist whose manga-style graphic novel, “Western Pacific War: The Invasion of Taiwan," depicts a Trump-led U.S. facing off against Xi’s China.

A veteran of the Taiwanese military’s political warfare department, Liang began publishing “Western Pacific War" online in 2018 to little fanfare. For a long time, he said, military themes were “sales poison" in Taiwan.

That dynamic flipped with a 2022 visit to Taiwan by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said Liang. After the PLA responded by encircling Taiwan and firing missiles over the island, he saw a sevenfold increase in online sales. That led to a multiple-volume book deal, with the publisher ordering up a second print run of the first volume less than a day after its release in late 2023.

While Liang and Cheng contemplate the visceral details of a possible invasion, other Taiwanese creators are more focused on strategy. They include KJ Chang, founder of board game publisher Mizo Games, who said he recently raised nearly 3.2 million Taiwanese dollars, equivalent to $100,000, through crowdfunding to produce “2045," a board game set 20 years in the future in which players confront a 10-day Chinese “special military operation" against Taiwan.

Players assume roles such as government officials, criminal gangs, volunteer fighters, defense contractors and pro-unification undercover agents. The objective: determine whether Taiwan can withstand the Chinese offensive long enough for allies to arrive. The board includes invasion landing sites that Chang says were taken from social-media posts by the PLA.

“We can’t predict the future, but if a conflict is unavoidable, I hope this game gives people a chance to experience war on the tabletop before it reaches us," Chang said.

While the wave of invasion-related content could peter out, uncertainty about when Xi might decide to take action against Taiwan is likely to keep it rolling, according to Wen Liu, a social psychologist and associate research fellow at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s national research institute.

“This can be a lasting trend since the timeline of China’s military aggression continues to shift," Liu said.

Writer Chu Yu-hsun, whose 2022 near-future novel, “The Testimonies Will Be Denied," explores a world in which Taiwan has been absorbed by China, said he has noticed an increase in student submissions about war in recent writing contests he has judged.

“That’s something I haven’t seen before," Chu said. He pointed to new literary works in Taiwan that play off the same theme as a sign the trend has legs. “I have a feeling that readers will need more of it, and more urgently."

Write to Joyu Wang at joyu.wang@wsj.com