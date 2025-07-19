A wild harmony: Nilgiris documentary captures nature’s quiet resilience
India’s first theatrical wildlife documentary, Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, offers a rare, hopeful lens on coexistence—where leopards, elephants, and tigers move through tea gardens.
In an era of digitally manufactured visuals and AI-generated nature scenes, Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness stands out as a real, patient, and visually arresting documentary. Directed by Sandesh Kadur and produced by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, it is India’s first feature-length wildlife documentary to get a theatrical release—and one that deserves to be seen on the big screen.