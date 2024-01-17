Not Even Molten Lava Can Cool This Hot Housing Market
Christine Mai-Duc , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jan 2024, 10:46 PM IST
SummaryThe eastern section of Hawaii’s Big Island continues to attract home buyers searching for a cheap piece of paradise.
PUNA, Hawaii—In 2018, a large volcanic eruption spewed lava, rock and ash into the middle of a subdivision here, gobbling up more than 700 homes and displacing thousands of residents in a slow-motion disaster. Today, it is Hawaii’s fastest-growing region.
