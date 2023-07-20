Not Even Tom Cruise Can Charm China’s Moviegoers Into Seeing Hollywood Films

Few performances so far have been as anemic as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid," which has grossed $3.7 million since late May, putting it on par in one of the world’s most populous countries with its box-office performance in Chile (population: 19.5 million). On Chinese social media, and in the Shanghai theater, some moviegoers expressed reluctance to see a movie that had cast a Black actress in the role of Ariel.