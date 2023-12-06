Nothing Says the Holidays Like Your Kid’s PowerPoint Christmas List
Suzanne Kapner ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 06 Dec 2023, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryTeens and tweens are using software to make businesslike gift pitches about what they would like to see under the tree. The presentation is just a start. ‘There is a dialogue.’
After getting some dud Christmas presents last year, Ben Galvani decided his family needed more specific instructions. This year, the 11-year-old created a nine-page slide deck detailing every item on his list.
