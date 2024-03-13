Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China’s Deal Slump

China’s dealmaking slump has already hurt Wall Street banks. Now, lawyers are feeling the pain, with some of the world’s biggest law firms laying off staff in anticipation of a prolonged slowdown.

The world’s second-largest economy was once a major source of revenues for international law firms, who helped structure overseas share sales for Chinese technology companies and dollar bonds for property developers overloaded with debt. But deal flow from China has virtually collapsed, the result of a slowing economy, a series of policy shifts in Beijing, and an increasingly fraught geopolitical situation.

Kirkland & Ellis, Dechert, Norton Rose Fulbright and DLA Piper are among the multinational law firms that have recently made cuts. That followed earlier waves of layoffs in Hong Kong and mainland China over the past six months, which have particularly hit lawyers specializing in equity and debt capital markets.

Mayer Brown has laid off Hong Kong-based lawyers covering corporate clients, funds and capital markets in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. In late February, the firm fired at least 20 support staff including paralegals on its real-estate team, another market facing a downturn, according to one of the people.

“This has been the most significant round of redundancies in corporate capital markets from the partner level down to associates that I’ve ever seen. I expect more to follow," said William Chan, a former lawyer and partner-level legal headhunter based in Hong Kong.

Many of the cuts occurred in Hong Kong, where the local stock exchange has suffered years of declining volumes after once challenging New York and London for the title of the world’s busiest exchange.

In 2023, Chinese IPOs and secondary listings in Hong Kong raised $5.7 billion, down 54% from the year before and a far cry from $41.2 billion raised in 2021, according to Dealogic. So far this year, Chinese companies have raised just $296 million from selling shares in Hong Kong.

Asia’s junk bond market, which was previously dominated by Chinese real-estate developers, has also collapsed. These developers raised $23 billion from dollar bond issuance in 2021, according to Dealogic. That fell to $680 million last year.

“Virtually all firms have been looking at their capital markets teams and either not replacing people, having a head count freeze for quite a while, reskilling and moving people into other practice areas, or silently firing or even just silently encouraging their associates to look elsewhere," said David Roberts, Asia managing partner at executive search firm Carlyle Kingswood Global.

The cuts on their capital markets practices are based on law firms’ assessments of market conditions for the next few years, but many also had overstaffed teams and no longer need them to be as big, he said.

The latest wave of layoffs followed earlier cuts last year by other big law firms operating in the region, including King & Wood Mallesons and Linklaters. Linklaters laid off 30 lawyers in its Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong offices last year.

Wall Street banks made their own job cuts last year, responding to a steep loss of revenue from working on overseas deals by Chinese companies. Investment banks earned $744 million from non-yuan deals involving Chinese companies in 2023, the lowest level in a decade, according to calculations by Dealogic.

The cuts represent another blow to Hong Kong, which has lost some of its appeal to foreign businesses over the past few years. Hong Kong was the most expensive city in the world for legal services, according to a 2023 report on global wealth by Julius Baer. Law firms have been more aggressive in winning client business by reducing their fee quotes in the tender process, something the larger U.S. firms are sometimes unable to do due to stricter rules on the hourly rates they can charge around the world, said Chan, the headhunter.

“There isn’t enough IPO work to keep everybody sustained. Four years ago Hong Kong could sustain 15 law firms. Now I think it only keeps four or five law firms busy. There isn’t enough food to feed everybody now," he said.

Kirkland said it doesn’t comment on individual matters, but said that its Asia capital markets team remains one of the largest in the region with eight partners and over 30 fee earners. Linklaters said it decided to reduce the number of lawyers in response to the prolonged downturn in the China market but that it still has the strength needed to serve its global clients in the country.

DLA Piper said a handful of people across different departments have left in recent months as part of a “natural churn" and that there have been new hires. “We continually assess our business to ensure we have the right people in place to meet our clients’ needs," a spokesperson said.

Mayer Brown and King & Wood Mallesons didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Not all lawyers in Hong Kong are suffering. There is still plenty of business for those working in litigation, insolvency, restructuring and the creation of investment funds for parts of Asia outside China, recruiters say.

