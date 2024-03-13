Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China’s Deal Slump
Elaine Yu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Mar 2024, 05:54 PM IST
SummaryThe world’s second-largest economy was once a money-spinner for lawyers and bankers. Not anymore.
China’s dealmaking slump has already hurt Wall Street banks. Now, lawyers are feeling the pain, with some of the world’s biggest law firms laying off staff in anticipation of a prolonged slowdown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less