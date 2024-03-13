Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China’s Deal Slump

The cuts represent another blow to Hong Kong, which has lost some of its appeal to foreign businesses over the past few years. Hong Kong was the most expensive city in the world for legal services, according to a 2023 report on global wealth by Julius Baer. Law firms have been more aggressive in winning client business by reducing their fee quotes in the tender process, something the larger U.S. firms are sometimes unable to do due to stricter rules on the hourly rates they can charge around the world, said Chan, the headhunter.