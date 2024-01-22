Office Landlords Use Cash Gifts, Loans to Inflate Building Values
Konrad Putzier , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jan 2024, 04:56 PM IST
SummarySL Green says that skepticism about the value of its 245 Park Ave. sale is misplaced.
In June, landlord SL Green Realty announced the sale of a 49.9% stake in a Manhattan office tower to a Japanese investor. The sale valued the building around $2 billion, making it one of the largest and most consequential U.S. office deals of the year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less