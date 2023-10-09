Oil Prices Don’t Need War in the Middle East to Keep Rising

If a lax approach to Iranian shipments is now untenable, an oil surplus expected in the first quarter of next year probably won’t materialize, and the global market could be short up to 2 million barrels a day later in 2024, according to Warren Patterson, head of commodities at ING. He points out that Russia would potentially benefit from a crackdown on Iranian barrels, as Moscow might step in and supply the Chinese refineries that currently buy Tehran’s crude.

