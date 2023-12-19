Old-School Wind Power Is Back for Cargo Shipping

Yes, we have a long-term relationship with [shipowner Mitsubishi Corp.], and the Pyxis was one of the ships that we had in our fleet already. It’s interesting that we’re putting a very new technology on a ship that’s not really built for it. And that’s why, if you look at the future, we think that if you have a ship that is from the start actually designed for wind, you probably are going to get even better results.