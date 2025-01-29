On the ground in Palmyra, where a Syrian archaeological gem hopes for a revival

PALMYRA, Syria — Abdurahman Abu Hamza, a farmer from the Syrian city of Deir Ezzour, last visited the ancient ruins of Palmyra on a school trip as a child. Last week, he strolled with friends past the limestone Roman Theatre and the Great Colonnade, and raised his hand in a victory salute.

“It has always been a dream to return here," said Abu Hamza, one of the few visitors to Palmyra since last month’s downfall of the Syrian regime. “Now, even the stones have changed shape and color. They are breathing free once again."

One of the world’s most important historical sites, Palmyra was badly damaged during the 14 years of Syria’s civil war. It became by turns a symbol of Islamic State’s barbarism, Russia’s global power, and the Syrian regime’s brutality as the conflict ebbed and flowed.

Now, it is finally at peace—and the city’s returning residents once again dare to hope. “I have returned to rebuild," said Talib Moussa, a member of the city’s new interim administration committee who came back to Palmyra last month after 12 years of internal exile in rebel-held parts of northern Syria.

Moussa said that he started off by visiting the battered sites of the sprawling ancient city, which flourished thanks to its position astride the Silk Road two millennia ago.

“Honestly, I shed more tears for the historical landmarks than for what used to be my own house," he said. “The destruction is massive. It’s not easy to look at it."

Islamic State militants first occupied the desert city, also known as Tadmor, in May 2015. They beheaded Palmyra’s 83-year-old chief archaeologist, Khaled al-Asaad, on the square outside the city’s museum and blew up some of the sprawling site’s most important structures, the 2,000-year-old Temple of Bel and the Temple of Baalshamin.

In one of the most gruesome videos to come out of Islamic State’s reign in Syria and Iraq, masked militants publicly executed 25 kneeling captives on the stage of Palmyra’s Roman Theatre, a giant black flag flying behind them.

Russian troops, including Wagner mercenaries, recaptured Palmyra the following year. President Vladimir Putin used the site to bolster Russia’s image as a global power and defender of civilization, even as Russian warplanes pulverized residential neighborhoods in opposition-held Syrian cities such as Aleppo.

In May 2016, St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra was flown by the Russian military to perform Bach and Prokofiev in the same Roman Theatre where Islamic State executions occurred, an event broadcast live worldwide. Putin addressed the concert via videolink, saying that the event heralded “the liberation of contemporary civilization from the horrible disease of international terrorism."

By December that year, however, Islamic State fighters were back in Palmyra, as Russia and the Syrian regime focused on fighting Western-backed rebels elsewhere. Before being driven out again by Russian, Iranian and Syrian troops in 2017, Islamic State blew up the Roman Theatre’s portico.

Much of the new town of Tadmor was destroyed by Russian and Syrian regime bombing and artillery in the fighting. Almost all its residents fled.

Palmyra turned for years into a warren of fortified military bases occupied by Russian and Iranian troops, and Iranian-backed Shiite militias. Access to the ancient Palmyra, parts of it mined, was forbidden even to the few local residents who remained put. A Russian archaeological mission started working on the site but never executed its plan to rebuild the third-century Monumental Arch at the entrance of ancient Palmyra.

On Dec. 7, Syrian rebels swept into the area as the regime of President Bashar al-Assad melted away. The Russians, Iranians and Iranian-backed militias fled in a hurry, and the ancient city—for the first time since 2011—has become accessible to the public again.

The desert roads from Damascus and Homs, littered by remains of tanks and multiple-rocket launchers, are patrolled by fighters of the country’s new interim administration led by rebels from the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Islamic State, whose remnants still roam somewhere in the Syrian desert, is nowhere to be seen, at least for now.

A trickle of Syrian visitors has resumed. For most seeing Palmyra again, the level of devastation is hard to overcome.

“I’m in shock," said Khaled Katbi, who used to drive busloads of tourists to Palmyra from Damascus and who returned last week for the first time since the war began. “The city was vibrant, and the roads were full of people from all over the world—Americans, Europeans—everyone wanted to visit. Now, it’s just empty."

Mohammad Saleem, a 25-year-old who took his wife for a drive around the temples of Palmyra, winced as he pointed to the barren landscape.

“Back then, before the war, it was all green, full of trees, and lush. You couldn’t even see the ground because of all the vegetation," he said. “But during the regime’s time, it all burned down. And then ISIS came to slaughter our people in the streets and to blow up all these beautiful buildings to humiliate us."

Despite Islamic State’s atrocities, the vast majority of the historic structures of Palmyra still stand. Most of the treasures of its museum—now containing dozens of statues defaced by militants—have been evacuated for safekeeping at the National Museum in Damascus. Gunmen tried to breach the Damascus museum in the chaotic first hours after Assad’s downfall, when regime soldiers abandoned their weapons in the streets and sporadic looting began, but never entered the premises.

“The police disappeared, and I was all alone here," said Mahmoud al-Khateeb, a museum veteran of 34 years who was guarding the entrance gate of the National Museum in Damascus at the time. He extinguished a small fire that broke out under the stairs, and rebuffed anyone who tried to approach. “I stood firm," he said. “Nobody was able to enter or take anything."

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham restored order after entering Damascus hours later and since then appointed a new director of antiquities for Syria, an Italian-trained archaeologist and art restorer named Anas Haj Ziedan. He has set up an office inside the National Museum, which is once again open to regular visitors—including bearded fighters who marvel at Hellenistic statues and mosaics on display.

“We have so many projects for the future, for the near future and not for the distant future," Ziedan said. One of them, he said, is the resumption of the archaeological exploration and restoration of Palmyra, which has been a Unesco World Heritage site since 1980.

“We hope that all the foreign archaeological missions working in Syria get together with us, so we can discuss how they can return to work this year," he said.

In the coming months, Syria’s new authorities will have to decide whether and how the monuments destroyed by Islamic State in Palmyra should be rebuilt. Perhaps the most important of them is the inner Temple of Bel, most of which was turned into a pile of column fragments and large rocks by Islamic State’s 2015 demolition.

“It doesn’t look pretty, but the rubble remains on the site, and with new technologies it could all be cataloged, and the temple building could eventually be reconstructed, obviously with some missing parts," said Davide Nadali, a professor with the antiquities department of the Sapienza University of Rome who has worked extensively in Syria.

Palmyra’s modern residential areas, once home to luxury hotels, restaurants and some 100,000 people, are even more devastated than the ancient sites, with street after street of twisted concrete, collapsed roofs and pockmarked ruins. Almost every structure is daubed with the Russian words for “no mines," left by the Russian military’s explosive-ordnance teams after 2017.

Palmyra’s regime-appointed mayor and other officials escaped with the Russian and Iranian troops on Dec. 7.

Zaher Salim, a leading member of the new committee governing Palmyra, returned days later from the northern city of Idlib. He said the new administration has sent cars to bring back residents from refugee camps on the Jordanian border. All in all, there are now some 7,000 people living in Palmyra, he said, most of them clustered in the relatively unscathed areas near the former Russian military base.

“This was not a city. This was one giant military barrack until recently," Salim said. “But now, our people are beginning to return."

One of these returnees, Qasif Abdul Raouf Qasim, was sweeping the debris in his grandfather’s compound, a complex of buildings overlooking the ancient ruins that used to house a Russian military headquarters.

“I am so happy that they are gone and we can get our homes back again," he said.

The Russians in their haste left behind a field kitchen, a mound of books, encrypted communications manuals and a framed portrait of Stalin’s secret police chief, Lavrentiy Beria. A red sign outside warned against disclosing state secrets.

As Qasim’s children—all born in the refugee camps—looked on, he pointed to the Palmyra ruins shimmering in the afternoon sun.

“Every Friday I go to the temples by motorcycle and take my daughters there," he said. “They are so beautiful."

Write to Yaroslav Trofimov at yaroslav.trofimov@wsj.com