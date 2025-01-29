On the ground in Palmyra, where a Syrian archaeological gem hopes for a revival
Yaroslav Trofimov ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 8 min read 29 Jan 2025, 05:07 PM IST
SummaryWrecked by Islamic State and years of war, Palmyra is finally at peace and aiming to rebuild.
PALMYRA, Syria — Abdurahman Abu Hamza, a farmer from the Syrian city of Deir Ezzour, last visited the ancient ruins of Palmyra on a school trip as a child. Last week, he strolled with friends past the limestone Roman Theatre and the Great Colonnade, and raised his hand in a victory salute.
