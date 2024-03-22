One CEO’s radical fix for corporate troubles: Purge the bosses
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 22 Mar 2024, 01:19 PM IST
SummaryBayer Chief Executive Bill Anderson is throwing out the corporate playbook for a management plan that shifts more decisions to workers.
Ever since Henry Ford roamed factory floors to improve industrial efficiency a century ago, CEOs have concocted their own schemes to remake the modern company.
