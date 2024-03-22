One CEO’s radical fix for corporate troubles: Purge the bosses

Ever since Henry Ford roamed factory floors to improve industrial efficiency a century ago, CEOs have concocted their own schemes to remake the modern company.

Bayer Chief Executive Bill Anderson is next in line. His idea: Fewer bosses, fewer rules.

With share prices down 50% from a year ago and investors demanding a turnaround, Anderson is throwing out the management playbook to renovate the 160-year-old German company known for inventing aspirin.

Anderson’s plan will trim costs by 2 billion euros, equivalent to $2.17 billion, in conventional fashion. A yet-to-be disclosed number of Bayer managers will be cut. The plan’s grand novelty is Anderson’s worker deployment scheme: Employees from various departments will be recruited to teams that decide on projects and work together for 90 days. Then, workers regroup in different configurations for their next undertaking.

The 57-year-old chief executive estimates that Bayer in coming years will operate 5,000 to 6,000 self-directed teams, a transformation that could blow up like other corporate experiments—or become a business landmark. At this point, Anderson said, “We don’t have to be that good to beat the current system."

Pressure is building on the conglomerate, which makes Alka-Seltzer, Claritin and other over-the-counter remedies as well as prescription drugs and agriculture products. The company has around 34 billion euros in debt, recently cut its dividend and faces billions of dollars in payouts for lawsuits related to the weedkiller Roundup.

Bayer’s acquisition of crop-science company Monsanto, which makes Roundup, is commonly viewed as one of the worst corporate deals in years. Bayer, which has a market value of $28 billion, paid $63 billion for Monsanto in 2018.

Anderson mapped out his plan last June on a napkin at a cafe in San Diego with a McKinsey consultant who is now a full-time collaborator. The CEO named his idea “dynamic shared ownership." It has since spawned its own glossary. Leaders are “visionaries," “architects," “catalysts" and “coaches," positions focused on longer-term strategy and guidance-giving.

Anderson, who has a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, arrived at Bayer from biotech giant Roche. He said he developed his plan after becoming disillusioned over the years by the many approvals and endless rounds of meetings required to get anything done at large companies.

While speaking with Bayer employees since he took over last summer, the same complaints surfaced, he said. Launching a new product takes years instead of months. Disputes between departments take too long to resolve. He learned that company rules and procedures fill 1,362 pages, he said, “longer than ‘War and Peace,’ and a lot less exciting."

Modern corporate hierarchies have persevered because they largely work and attempts to subvert them haven’t. The online retailer Zappos tried a decentralized no-bosses system that ended up creating its own form of bureaucracy.

Anderson believes large companies, held back by the inefficiencies of modern management, will study what Bayer is doing and roll out their own versions.

Whether or not Anderson’s plan flies, it will buy him time. Bayer this month declined investor demands to split into three units—consumer health, pharmaceuticals and crop science—saying the fewer-bosses structure is expected to accelerate innovation and boost revenue. Anderson says the plan also will invigorate the company’s 100,000 employees.

Executives will no longer pass orders to employees only through layers and layers of management, with bosses explaining “where exactly you’re going to spend your time and what exactly you’re going to do," said Sebastian Guth, president of Bayer U.S. “Instead, you will spend time with your 15 to 20 colleagues and basically figure it out."

Lisa Perez, general manager of Bayer’s nutritionals business, was among the first asked to take Anderson’s idea from the napkin to the workplace. She recruited seven people last fall from product supply, design, marketing and innovation. Some hadn’t worked in nutritionals, which includes vitamins and supplements. But they had skills. Among them was an experienced project manager. Another had a deep understanding of customer behavior.

The team gathered in a New Jersey office they code-named the Garage. Under the pressure of high expectations, they had to figure out what they were going to do for the next three months.

Training day

While the head of Roche’s pharmaceuticals division, Anderson cut costs, eliminated layers of managers and plowed billions of dollars of savings into research and development. He also came to admire the ideas of Gary Hamel, a management consultant and co-author of “Humanocracy," which argues for streamlined structures and greater employee empowerment.

Big-name employers including Citi and Google have announced job cuts in recent months intended to reduce layers of management. Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the “year of efficiency" at Meta. “A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster," he said. “People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling."

In that spirit, Bayer is shifting thousands of U.S. managers to jobs as workaday team members and eliminating other roles. The remaining managers will have as many as 20 people reporting to them instead of a half dozen or so currently. In return, many of the managers will unload some chores to AI, including routine expense report approvals. These leaders also will be working shoulder-to-shoulder with their charges on small-team projects.

Bayer still has to figure out the company career ladder and pay structure, as well as what to do about former managers who make more money than the employees they work alongside. Executives suggested cutting salaries. Anderson disagreed. “Why would we take their pay down when we convert them from something where they’re having less value to something where they’re having more?" he said.

The chief executive is focused on making the project teams work successfully. “How do they coordinate amongst themselves? How do you not have anarchy?" he said.

Figuring out exactly how Anderson’s dynamic shared ownership will operate is Michael Lurie’s job. His title is “chief catalyst." Lurie was a McKinsey partner when he sat with Anderson at the San Diego cafe last year and helped hatch the plan using hand-drawn circles and squares.

Anderson used a simple pitch to persuade Lurie to leave McKinsey: the chance to rewire a company. Lurie has since recruited 200 employees and consultants to help deploy the system companywide. The goal is to complete training by year’s end.

At a recent session for Bayer’s consumer-health division, one of the corporate trainers stood in the middle of a windowless conference room at the company office in Whippany, N.J. The floor was adorned with a giant mat imprinted with such maxims as “reimagining the system" and “enabled by being our whole authentic selves in creative mindset."

The trainer urged employees seated in a circle to join what she called the soft-shoe shuffle. “Stand up, share an idea," she said. “You’re going to self organize." One said they wanted to work more closely with retailers. “I will identify unmet consumer needs and launch a product within six months," another said. Employees oohed in admiration.

They had been instructed to get up and stand by their colleague if they agreed with their idea. People stepped forward to expand on the various suggestions. Some corrected themselves midsentence to conform with the new system’s phrasing. Instead of shooting down an idea, for instance, employees are encouraged to preface objections with, “I invite you to consider."

Earlier in the day, the employees did what trainers called the gallery walk, making their way past posters lining another conference room. Each poster illustrated an example of a company that shared an aspect of Anderson’s dynamic shared ownership.

One poster quotes the founder of Buurtzorg, a Netherlands home-healthcare organization, saying that a sense of ownership fosters employee happiness. Buurtzorg employs thousands of nurses but only a few dozen “coaches" and support staff. Nurses essentially manage themselves and consult with one another about patient needs. The organization was one of Anderson’s inspirations, he said.

In the Garage

Under Anderson’s management plan, leaders set goals, and teams chart the path. Perez’s marching orders: How can Bayer seize a larger share of the market for vitamins and supplements?

At the Garage in New Jersey, Perez and her team debated what could be accomplished in 90 days. Perez asked their thoughts about getting consumers to post about Bayer’s One a Day vitamin brand on Instagram. “How do we make an existing product more loved?" she said. “How can we be more appealing?"

They said they wanted to work with design and packaging, the visual elements that can make or break a sale on a store aisle crowded with competitors. They also wanted to move quickly.

The team decided that a new line of One A Day prenatal vitamins, marketed to women seeking to get pregnant, could be released a year before its scheduled 2025 launch. “It was stuck in the system," said Perez. “We said, ‘This is ridiculous. This isn’t that difficult.’"

With laptops at the Garage, the team divvied up work about marketing, packaging and supply chain issues. They huddled on Fridays to see what worked and what didn’t.

Each week, the team conducted an exercise called, “What’s a rock in my shoe?" The idea was to unearth small annoyances before they ballooned into a problem. One colleague said Perez needed to give team members more autonomy to work out their ideas. She agreed.

Team members learned how to do the work of colleagues from different areas. When the person conducting consumer research went on vacation, a colleague took over. In a traditional setting, Perez said, an employee might balk at turning over their role in a project to a peer, thinking, “That’s my job, and that’s why I’m valuable."

To move up the launch, the team had to first find out from colleagues in manufacturing whether it could be done. That required calls to the factory to find the “people who do the work," Perez said. “I don’t care about your manager’s manager." They found the answer they wanted. It was indeed possible.

Next, they set out to oversee a new package design, which can take months. Traditionally, someone at Bayer writes a brief about what the design should achieve and gives it to a marketing agency. Designers at the agency return with their ideas. For weeks, those ideas bounce around Bayer, drawing feedback from various executives and teams.

“Six weeks would go by, and you would maybe get to a round one revision," Perez said.

Instead, Perez’s team gave the agency loose guidelines and worked with them immediately on rough ideas. They began testing a handful of designs with consumer focus groups.

They took design mock-ups to nearby Costco and Target stores to see how the packages looked on store shelves. In one case, they found that a silver package design, which looked great on a computer screen, appeared dull and gray in person. During a trip to a Walmart with one black-bottle mock-up, the team discovered that it nearly disappeared among Walmart’s black shelving dividers. “We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, you can’t see it,’" Perez said.

The team didn’t spend time creating a polished PowerPoint presentation to show company higher-ups. Executives were instead periodically invited to the Garage to look at designs and ideas on the walls and offer any suggestions.

Typically, the timeline for a product launch takes into account the multiple layers of approval needed for each stage of the rollout. If eight people gather from different departments, each of them would spend much of their time getting their individual bosses to sign off on an idea.

“They’ve got to convince eight people," Anderson said. “And when one or two of them says, ‘No, no, actually, I like this better,’ then the other six have to go back and convince their managers about the new plans."

Not any more, Anderson said, gesturing with cupped hands and making the sound of an explosion.

Perez’s team hit its mark. Bayer’s new line of One a Day vitamins, packaged in a palette of pink and purples, went on sale in March, a year ahead of schedule.