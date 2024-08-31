One man’s fight with Michigan over quest for the oldest Great Lakes shipwreck
Joe Barrett , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 31 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
SummarySteve Libert thinks he has found Le Griffon, which sank in 1679 while a state official calls it “fantasy.”
SUMMER ISLAND, Mich.—Steve Libert steered his finicky pontoon boat and aging crew of scuba divers to a spot offshore this uninhabited island in northern Lake Michigan, lined up with a dead cedar tree and dropped anchor.
