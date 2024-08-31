Every adventurous spirit has their own white whale. Libert, 70 years old and retired from a career in naval intelligence, has been diving these waters in search of the Griffon for 43 years. Yet he is nearly alone in his belief that he has finally located the fabled wreck, thanks in part to the failure of a highly publicized 2013 excavation of a different spot he thought would finally reveal the ship, and a prickly, litigious relationship with Michigan officials.