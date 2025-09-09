One man’s mission to flip free stuff on Facebook Marketplace into $1,000

Most people scroll Facebook Marketplace looking for a bargain sofa or a used bike. Connor Gorman wanted more.

The 25-year-old embarked on a quest to feed himself for a week by flipping items on Marketplace—a yard sale for the modern age.

Armed with just the clothes on his back, his phone and his Tesla, he left his wife and baby at home near Detroit, not knowing when he might next eat or sleep.

In the spirit of Kyle MacDonald, the Canadian blogger who famously turned a single red paper clip into a house in a series of trades, Gorman’s goal wasn’t just to get by. He aimed to make a $1,000 profit.

“It’s nearly impossible for people my age to buy a house nowadays," said Gorman, who makes a living doing stunts on YouTube. “So I did it to prove that you can make money starting from nothing."

The first step was to find something on the site listed for free. He spotted a set of old tennis rackets someone was giving away. After an hour of waiting for a response from the owner, he drove 45 minutes to claim them.

“The hardest challenge is relying on people," said Gorman.

Luckily, the rackets were on the porch. Unfortunately no one wanted them. He tried selling them on Marketplace, to a racket shop and to players on a local court.

Giving up, he collected a free stroller from another Facebook seller. He used the free towels at a carwash to shine it up, and tried selling it to baby stores. But they turned him away, saying the stroller was too old.

Day one was a bust. With no money and an empty stomach, Gorman went to McDonald’s and put himself $7 in debt. He found a free parking lot and slept the night in the back of his car.

Six days to make $1,007.

Day two brought a win. Someone was giving away a box of Legos on Marketplace, which Gorman took to a resale shop and negotiated a $40 sale.

Hungry, he went to Walmart and bought a 12-pack of ramen noodles for $4.

“Anything I buy, I use as an investment. But you can’t do that with food," he said.

The noodles lasted most of the week; he ate them dry because hot water costs money. “Honestly, they fill you up," he said.

Then he hit the jackpot. Gorman snapped up four tire rims—worth more than $1,000—that someone was giving away on Marketplace. He listed them for $300. Within an hour, his phone was flooded with messages.

“You get such a rush when you find something good," he said.

This wasn’t Gorman’s first entrepreneurial quest. Last year, he filmed a “dumpster diving" challenge where he made money selling trash for a week, living on packaged muffins and sleeping in a storage locker.

“Connor always has the craziest ideas," said his wife, Hannah Gorman. “And he doesn’t worry about the little things."

Gorman has been making videos with his dad for 15 years. What started as a hobby has morphed into a career, said Brian Gorman, who filmed both challenges.

“I love seeing Connor being creative," he said. “And sometimes I love seeing him struggle and sleep in his car!"

On day three, he came across a wooden cabinet listed for $30. The cabinet was nothing special, but he saw potential.

He tried to find paint supplies on Marketplace, but time was ticking so he splurged at Home Depot. He borrowed a sander and drill from his dad, refurbished the cabinet and listed it for $150. “Revamping takes time, and things take a while to sell, so it’s risky," said Gorman.

In between sales, Gorman had to handle the practicalities of survival. Charging his car set him back $9. He found a public fountain for drinking water. As for bathing? Gorman took a chance at Planet Fitness and got lucky.

“I just walked right in and got a free shower," he said.

Bored of dry noodles, Gorman woke up on day four and decided it was time for a treat. He phoned his dad and convinced him to meet him at IHOP with a balloon, a ruse that earned him a free stack of birthday pancakes.

Then Gorman found his next upsell: Pokémon cards. He bought a box from a Kroger vending machine for $27 and resold it for $60. He also found a batch of videogames on Marketplace for $30, which he quickly flipped for $130, bringing his total on day six to just over $500.

With a day left and only halfway to his goal, Gorman decided it was time for a Hail Mary. He headed to a casino to try to make up the difference on a different kind of market: the roulette table. He bet it all on black.

With his entire week’s effort hanging in the balance, the ball landed on black.

After the win, a woman reached out expressing interest in the cabinet. Gorman gave it to her, along with half his winnings.

“I never doubted that he could do it," his wife said. “I was more worried about how bad he would stink when he came home at the end of the week!"