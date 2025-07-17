One man’s quest to break a record for birthday freebies
Julia Munslow , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
Competitive freeloaders plan for months to cash in on as many offers as they can on the big day.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The night before his birthday, Clint Svatos was up late worrying about whether everything would go to plan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story