One sister fled Boko Haram. The other was trapped.
Joe Parkinson , Drew Hinshaw , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 19 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryTen years after the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls became a global phenomenon, most are back home—and Nigeria’s epidemic of abductions is only getting worse.
Maryam Ali Maiyanga stepped onto the balcony of her university dorm, phone to her cheek, listening for the voice of a sister who had been missing for almost 10 years.
