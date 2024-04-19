Maryam had wanted to tell her sister she intended to run, to bring her along, even, but she was afraid she could be beaten, or worse, by her captors. Their last glimpse of each other was a fleeting encounter: Halima rode by in the back of a pickup truck full of fighters, returning from a gunbattle. Maryam had widened her eyes, wanting to communicate through the slit of her veil what she couldn’t say, but the teenagers could only exchange a momentary glance before the truck sped away.