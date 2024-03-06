Oprah’s Breakup With WeightWatchers Shows Turnaround Won’t be Easy

That was back in a pre-Ozempic universe where people struggling with obesity were told that the only way to lose weight was by exercising more willpower. Now, Oprah is parting ways with WeightWatchers, renamed WW International, announcing last week that she will step down from the board and donate her remaining 1.4% stake (she reduced her stake over the years, netting over $200 million from the partnership). The stock took an 18% beating the next trading day. Oprah says she still uses the WeightWatchers point system, but it is hard not to connect her decision to leave WeightWatchers with her own shifting approach to weight loss: in December, she told People magazine that she was using a medication. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower—it’s about the brain," she said.