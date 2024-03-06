Oprah’s Breakup With WeightWatchers Shows Turnaround Won’t be Easy

When Oprah Winfrey buys or sells stock, investors tend to pay attention.
In 2015, Oprah sent WeightWatchers’ shares doubling in a single day after she decided to take a 10% stake in the company. “Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for," she said at the time.
That was back in a pre-Ozempic universe where people struggling with obesity were told that the only way to lose weight was by exercising more willpower. Now, Oprah is parting ways with WeightWatchers, renamed WW International, announcing last week that she will step down from the board and donate her remaining 1.4% stake (she reduced her stake over the years, netting over $200 million from the partnership). The stock took an 18% beating the next trading day. Oprah says she still uses the WeightWatchers point system, but it is hard not to connect her decision to leave WeightWatchers with her own shifting approach to weight loss: in December, she told People magazine that she was using a medication. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower—it’s about the brain," she said.
It isn’t just Oprah with a change of heart. WeightWatchers pivoted last year, buying digital health company Sequence to prescribe weight-loss drugs. For a company that once preached self restraint as the path to shedding pounds, WeightWatchers is going all in on the GLP-1 craze, with some even accusing it of being too aggressive in how it markets its new drug business.
If WeightWatchers seems a bit desperate, that might be because its financial situation is precarious. Its stock is down over 60% this year and the company’s dwindling cash position, alongside unusually high leverage of nearly 10 times net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, means it needs to urgently turn around its business. The company last week forecast revenue of $830 million to $860 million this year, below Wall Street’s $922 million estimate.
The silver lining for WeightWatchers is the rapid success of its prescription business. Clinic subscribers reached 67,000 in the fourth quarter, and the company expects that number to grow to as much as 160,000 by the end of this year. That is still a drop in the bucket relative to the company’s total subscriber count of 3.8 million. But many of the new prescription subscribers were once WeightWatchers users, auguring well for its strategy of cross-selling to an end user whose journey needs continued maintenance.
But WeightWatchers is hardly alone in the business of prescribing GLP-1s. It faces competition from digital health startups such as Noom, Ro and Calibrate. Even Eli Lilly is getting in on the telehealth business to provide its drug directly to patients.
“This is a very competitive area, and it’s not like they are the only game in town," said Stephanie Davis, an analyst at Barclays who had an Underweight rating on the stock ahead of the decline last week. “And in the meantime, you have a transition from a sunsetting product, as they move away from workshop revenues. You’ll probably see more headwinds than tailwinds this year." And right now, there isn’t enough supply of GLP-1 drugs for everyone who might want them, nor are they affordable for many people, as employers balk at covering them.
One thing is for certain: Oprah and WeightWatchers, two of the most durable brands in recent decades, are signaling that there is no turning back from the GLP-1 craze. While slimmed down veterans of the workshops might be feeling a sense of betrayal, pharmaceutical companies have figured out how to help people regulate their appetites in a way no support group or point system could ever do. That is partly because once obesity sets in, biological processes, rather than willpower, tend to become destiny. GLP-1s work partly by sending a message of satiety to the brain.
The next chapter in America’s struggle with obesity will increasingly rely on drugs as a way of reducing weight, with behavioral approaches still crucial for those who want to keep it off. WeightWatchers has survived numerous diet trends and cycles by reinventing itself, and the company is taking some difficult but necessary steps to evolve with the times.
It won’t happen overnight though. And as Oprah parts with the stock, investors should probably be in no rush to buy it.
Write to David Wainer at david.wainer@wsj.com