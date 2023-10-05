Our Hang-Up with ‘Cougars’
Even people who consider themselves open-minded are often uncomfortable when an older woman dates a younger man.
I was walking with a friend on a hot summer day, and the subject of women dating much younger men popped up. One of our acquaintances, a beautiful woman in her 50s, has been happily living with a man who is a decade and half younger. My usually warm friend was suddenly vitriolic. “I just saw them at a party. She looks terrible standing next to him! He is so handsome. I just don’t get it."