Overwhelmed Animal Shelters Look for Solutions

Overwhelmed Animal Shelters Look for Solutions6 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:35 PM IST
As many owners give up pets adopted during the pandemic, facilities hope that better national distribution of animals and a new supply of veterinarians will save the day
Among the few feel-good developments during the pandemic was the remarkable rate at which Americans brought pets into their homes, emptying cages at animal shelters. Even better was how the trend appeared to survive—at least until now. This summer, facilities in many parts of the country face severe overcrowding, prompting pleas for pet adoptions to avoid the need to euthanize healthy animals. According to the nonprofit Shelter Animals Count, “non-live outcomes" for shelter dogs was 25% higher in the first half of 2023 than during the same period two years ago.