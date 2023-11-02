Pakistan Begins Deporting Afghans Who Fled Taliban
Pakistan started rounding up tens of thousands of undocumented Afghans for deportation back to the country they fled, prompting fears that some awaiting resettlement to the U.S. could be swept up.
