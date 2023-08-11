Parents May Be Split on ‘Barbie,’ but Kids Are Loving It

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie" is a feminist romp peppered with suggestive jokes, existential themes and choreographed dance numbers. Rated PG-13, the film has amused and confused some of its younger viewers.

Quinn Berry, a 10-year-old New Yorker, saw “Barbie" with her parents and a friend. She didn’t recognize the Indigo Girls on the soundtrack and was confused by a montage featuring the cast and crew’s loved ones. But she perked up during the scenes featuring a villainous toy-company executive.

“There’s this movie called ‘Elf,’ and the actor who was the elf was the Mattel guy," Quinn said, referring to Will Ferrell.

Her favorite part of the movie? “The whole movie was my favorite part," she said.

Mattel bet big on “Barbie," with a marketing campaign that involved more than 100 brand collaborations. Now it’s the summer’s biggest box-office hit, with over $1 billion in ticket sales and moviegoers still lining up in pink to get seats. Much like the dolls themselves, the film has parents divided. Some aren’t so sure a Barbie experiencing body dysmorphia and thoughts of death is right for kids, even if some of the finer points go over their heads.

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that rates films and TV shows for age-appropriateness, says “Barbie" is suitable for children 11 and older. On average, parents who submitted reviews on the site said 12 and up. Common Sense notes that the film has a sophisticated message, suggestive references and “a couple of big brawls with silly weapons."

“It’s not going to harm younger kids, but there’s a lot that they probably just won’t get, which could be frustrating," said Betsy Bozdech, the nonprofit’s editorial director.

In the film, Barbie journeys to Los Angeles on a quest to quell her thoughts of death. Once she reaches the real world, she faces a bit of Barbie Land whiplash: It turns out the real world isn’t a matriarchy. On the streets of Venice Beach, Barbie faces catcalling and cruel comments about her clothes, while Ken watches men receive constant positive feedback.

Leo Ewing, 8, was confused to see the movie depict a world where men dominate the positions of power. He was also upset by the opening sequence, inspired by the dawn-of-man scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey," where little girls violently destroy their baby dolls as soon as they learn about Barbie. He made a chart of his likes, dislikes and problems from the movie.

Ryan Gosling’s Ken was funny to Leo, but he didn’t fully grasp the off-color jokes about the character.

“He’s talking about ‘beach’ all the time. Like, I wanna challenge you to a beach-off. I don’t even know what that is!" Leo said, as his mom and aunt cracked up.

Grayson Maiselman, a 9-year-old in Washington, D.C., also missed some of the jokes and references meant for adults. She said she would have trimmed down some of Barbie’s voyage to the real world—a sequence that includes references to “The Wizard of Oz," such as a pink-brick road.

Young theatergoers who came to Barbie after Mattel started diversifying the doll were surprised to see how the movie incorporated a previous generation’s criticism of Barbie’s unrealistic standards of beauty.

Adele de Segundo, 11, expected the movie to be about the doll’s happy adventures. “I kind of thought it would be just like Barbie life in the Dreamhouse," she said. Adele saw the movie in Missoula, Mont., with her parents and 7-year-old sister, Imogen. But she thought Barbie’s real-world odyssey made the story more interesting.

Imogen wore a pink nightgown for the family’s film outing. “My dad didn’t have much [to wear]," she said, but she ended up styling him in some pink swim trunks.

Hannah Goldenberg, 11, saw “Barbie" with her grandmothers. Growing up, she said, “My mom had a firm rule, no Barbies. And that made me really mad." She really enjoyed the movie (“It was just amazing"), but after seeing it, she understood where her mother was coming from.

“They teach girls that girls’ bodies should look a certain way and that there’s one way to look," she said of the dolls. “And there’s so many different ways to look that are so beautiful." Mattel, for its part, has invested in shifting Barbie’s image, making dolls that represent a wider range of backgrounds.

Overall, Grayson loved the movie and its message. “Girls can do anything they want, but you have to put your mind to it," she said. “You have to never give up. You have to be noticed—you can’t just sit there in the shadows saying, ‘Oh, I wish I could rule the world.’"

She did, however, think the ending was cringey. “The last clip was a little weird," she said. “[Barbie] said, ‘I’m here to talk to…’ I forgot what it’s called." She was looking for the word “gynecologist."

“I understand why they put that part in," she said. “She had to somehow get one to be human. It’s just that the end of it isn’t very appropriate for younger kids."

Write to Lane Florsheim at lane.florsheim@wsj.com