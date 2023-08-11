Parents May Be Split on ‘Barbie,’ but Kids Are Loving It
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Summary
- The $1 billion box-office blockbuster’s PG-13 rating means some of the finer points go over children’s heads: ‘I wanna challenge you to a beach-off. I don’t even know what that is!’
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie" is a feminist romp peppered with suggestive jokes, existential themes and choreographed dance numbers. Rated PG-13, the film has amused and confused some of its younger viewers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less