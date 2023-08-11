Parents May Be Split on ‘Barbie,’ but Kids Are Loving It

Mattel bet big on “Barbie," with a marketing campaign that involved more than 100 brand collaborations. Now it’s the summer’s biggest box-office hit, with over $1 billion in ticket sales and moviegoers still lining up in pink to get seats. Much like the dolls themselves, the film has parents divided. Some aren’t so sure a Barbie experiencing body dysmorphia and thoughts of death is right for kids, even if some of the finer points go over their heads.