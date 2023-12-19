Pentagon Eyes Microwave Weapons to Tackle Drone Threat
SummaryFrying swarms of unmanned aircraft may be more economical than shooting them down with missiles, but the technology is still evolving.
Pentagon planners worried about the increasing threat from drones have looked at everything from mesh nets and missiles to cannons and lasers, but now a once highly-classified technology is attracting more attention and funding.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more