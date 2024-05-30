Photography’s past and present at the Getty Center
William Meyers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 May 2024, 05:40 PM IST
SummaryThe exhibition ‘Hippolyte Bayard: A Persistent Pioneer’ examines one of the lesser-known originators of the medium, while ‘Nineteenth-Century Photography Now’ tracks the continuing influence of its early practitioners and techniques.
Los Angeles
