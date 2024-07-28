Posing as ‘Alicia,’ this man scammed hundreds online. He was also a victim.
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 28 Jul 2024, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryA multibillion-dollar cyberfraud industry operating out of Southeast Asia relies on forced labor and torture.
MAE SOT, Thailand—In late December, Guracha Belachew Bersha helped lead a small but brazen rebellion.
