Private Jets and Pop-Up Workspaces: Boeing Eases Return to Office for Top Brass

Calhoun and West have focused on improving Boeing’s operations and returning the company to financial strength. They have moved to cut costs, including by trimming payrolls and office space. Boeing’s stock has lost about 35% of its value since Calhoun took over as CEO, but the company last year generated free cash flow, a closely watched earnings metric, for the first time since 2018. It has resumed delivering its MAX and Dreamliner jets and increased production after working through engineering and regulatory snags.