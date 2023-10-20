Private-Equity Firms Forced to Kick In More Cash to Shore Up Portfolio Companies
Chris Cumming ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 20 Oct 2023, 08:23 PM IST
SummaryHigher interest rates mean firms must contribute more equity to the companies they back to get lenders to refinance debt.
Private-equity firms are being forced to spend more money to keep the companies they own alive, as rising interest rates disrupt the buyout industry’s debt-heavy playbook.
