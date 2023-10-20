Private-Equity Firms Forced to Kick In More Cash to Shore Up Portfolio Companies

The amount of additional equity that firms are contributing during refinancings is typically rather small, say people who have worked on the deals. But some firms have written very large equity checks. In July, for instance, BrandSafway, a scaffolding and industrial-services company, got a $1.1 billion sponsor equity contribution as part of a refinancing, according to PitchBook. The company is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield, neither of which commented.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}