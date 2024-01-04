Rare Books Are a Hot Collectible. Here’s How to Get Started.
Vikram Barhat , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jan 2024, 03:30 PM IST
SummaryYou probably won’t get rich quick. But if you love books—or the thrill of finding a bargain—collecting rare tomes could be both fun and lucrative.
Christie’s auction house in September sold a pair of Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle books that had been owned by the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts for $63,968 and $226,555, respectively. A few months before that, the earliest and most-complete Hebrew Bible fetched a record-breaking $38.1 million at Sotheby’s, becoming the most valuable manuscript ever sold.
