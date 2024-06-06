Raw milk and the rise of ‘food freedom’
Sara Ashley O’Brien , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 06 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST
SummaryInterest in unpasteurized dairy is soaring despite health risks, thanks to lifestyle influencers, commentators and politicians promoting its consumption.
Dairy farms have been in decline for decades, but you wouldn’t know it looking at Mark McAfee’s. Based in Fresno, Calif., his business has grown substantially since 2020, he said, and is on track to hit $30 million in sales this year.
