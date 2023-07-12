Rebuilding Trust in Carbon Offsets Faces Uphill Battle
Summary
- Around 95% of buyers today don’t meet new standards on carbon offsets
The $2 billion voluntary carbon-offsets market has suffered allegations that many credits don’t deliver the emissions cuts they promise, but multiple efforts to rebuild credibility face an uphill battle.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×