Rebuilding Trust in Carbon Offsets Faces Uphill Battle

Recently the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it would make policing carbon offsets a priority, Nestlé decided to leave the market and standard setters published guidelines that few existing buyers would meet. As things currently stand, only 5% of companies buying voluntary credits would meet the tough new standards on their proper use, according to Trove Research. It also estimates that less than 2% of projects issuing credits would comply with new standards for sellers—assuming the final rules coming soon are in line with the draft published in July 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}