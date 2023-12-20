Red Sea Attacks on Ships Are Alarming—but Markets Aren’t Panicking
Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Dec 2023, 07:27 PM IST
SummaryNatural-gas and crude markets rose, but ample global supplies of the two fuels are keeping the advance in check.
Oil-and-gas prices rose Wednesday after recent rebel attacks in the Red Sea scrambled the shipping industry and prompted the U.S. to send warships into the region to protect a vital trade lane.
