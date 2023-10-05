Relocation Concerns Slow Hiring of New Tech Leaders

Companies hiring for CIO and CTO positions want boots on the ground at the corporate headquarters, eliminating some potential candidates and a slowing of the overall rate of tech executive hiring.

For business technology executives, relocation can be the single biggest impediment to changing jobs, said Eric Sigurdson, who leads the Chief Information Officers Practice at search firm Russell Reynolds Associates. For a time, that impediment disappeared, although now it is back, he said.

“It’s a question we’re now having to ask that we’d haven’t had to ask for three years which is: are you willing to relocate?" Sigurdson said “You might get the answer: I’m not interested."

“I think all the search firms have seen a slight decrease year-over-year in 2023…in the Technology Officer movement for that reason," he added.

A Covid-fueled hiring frenzy saw the chief information officer or chief technology officer turnover rate jump more than 30% in 2022 compared with 2021, as companies poached talent with high salaries, assurances they wouldn’t have to relocate thanks to flexible remote-work arrangements and other perks.

The end of the pandemic and a changing business environment led many companies to reconsider those perks, including remote-work. Many have since issued return-to-office mandates for all employees, including CIOs.

“More and more of our clients are going back to: hey, we need boots on the ground at the headquarters," said Dennis Baden, partner in the technology officers and digital officers practices at Heidrick & Struggles.

Potential hires, accustomed to more flexible arrangements, often aren’t as willing to physically relocate. “Once they’ve seen that flexibility, they don’t want to dislodge," Baden said.

That tension is contributing to a slowdown in technology executive hiring. The turnover rate in 2023 is down 15% compared with 2022, according to executive search firm Leathwaite.

Some companies are shifting their hiring tactics, giving their search firms a mandate to start locally, said Ash Athawale, a senior group managing director for Robert Half’s Executive Search practice

Newton, Mass.-based education and child care company Bright Horizons recently hired a new CIO, Ryan Scott, who previously worked for Keurig Dr Pepper and was already based in the Boston area. Chief Executive Stephen Kramer said the company prioritized Boston-based candidates, but also considered those in other parts of the country who would be willing to relocate or commute in.

“We were very much upfront that there was an expectation that the leader was going to be here," Kramer said, “Our preference was to source someone locally."

Mark Brooks, formerly the CIO at St. Louis, Mo.-based Centene, recently took on the CIO role at the Reinsurance Group of America in Chesterfield, Mo., under 20 miles away.

“He’s going to be able to drive and not fly," said Sigurdson, who conducted the search.

While there is some openness to CIOs who commute from other cities, it is less feasible if they are on different coasts or in different time zones, Athawale said. However, some companies are trying to make it work.

There are cases where companies won’t necessarily require relocation, but they will have a requirement for a certain number of days in the office, said Sigurdson. Executives are welcome to fly in from wherever they live, but the costs of flights and hotels would typically be on their own dime, he added.

Hershey’s incoming CTO, Amazon veteran Deepak Bhatia, won’t relocate from Seattle to Pennsylvania at this time, the company said, although he will travel there frequently for meetings. When asked how frequently and who would bear the cost of those trips, the company said: “Those details will be driven by business needs."

Moving between cities is a harder sell today because of the high interest rates involved in buying and selling homes, Athawale said. Relocation packages aren’t as generous as they once were, and the overall economic uncertainty is driving some candidates to simply stay put, he added.

Organizations that have location flexibility maintain a recruiting advantage, said Paul Groce, partner at Leathwaite. But that needs to be balanced out with the efficiency and benefits of having the workforce together in person, he said. Hewlett Packard Enterprise said its new CIO, Rom Kosla, would work out of the company’s Boston office and doesn’t plan to relocate to the company’s Houston headquarters.

“Most organizations prefer to see talent relocate," said Craig Stephenson, Korn Ferry senior client partner and managing director, North America CIO/CTO Practice. “But for a variety of reasons, it is a challenging situation which may require a creative solution."

