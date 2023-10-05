Relocation Concerns Slow Hiring of New Tech Leaders
SummaryCompanies hiring for CIO and CTO positions want boots on the ground at the corporate headquarters, eliminating some potential candidates and a slowing of the overall rate of tech executive hiring.
