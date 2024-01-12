Remote Workers Are Losing Out on Promotions
Te-Ping Chen ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 12 Jan 2024, 03:55 PM IST
SummaryNew data shows that people who log on from home five days a week get fewer promotions and less mentoring than people in the office
For a while, remote workers seemed to have it all: elastic waistbands, no commute, better concentration and the ability to pop in laundry loads between calls.
