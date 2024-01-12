Remote Workers Are Losing Out on Promotions

Erin Villela, 26, moved last year to Tampa, Fla., to work on a fully remote basis and be closer to her family. Since then, Villela, who works for a staffing company based near Charlotte, N.C., says she hasn’t been copied in on as many emails and has had trouble staying abreast of company news. When she was up for a promotion, she says she was passed over after being told the company wanted leadership to be in the office.