Renting Clothes Was Supposed to Be the Future of Fashion. Then Shoppers Got Bored.

Rent the Runway is betting that clothing from designers Diane von Furstenberg and Jason Wu can get customers to keep their subscriptions. Rival clothing subscription service Stitch Fix is staking its future on private brands.

The different directions are part of companies’ bids to stem steep subscriber losses in recent months and declines in their stock-market valuations.

Both companies are struggling to convince Americans to make monthly payments of roughly $90 to $240 for rented clothes, with many of their consumers also complaining about a lack of diversity in styles and sizes, and availability of outfits. Executives say their problems are fixable, and are rethinking what inventory to carry to keep shoppers engaged.

“Our subscriber base didn’t decline because of an uncertain economic backdrop, but because we didn’t have the right inventory levels for our customers," Rent the Runway Chief Executive Jennifer Hyman told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Consumers initially embraced paying for a subscription to rent designer clothes for the office and special events. Subscribers could also avoid stores by having a box of outfits, picked by a professional stylist, delivered to their home.

However, more than three years after Covid-19 reordered the retail landscape, Rent the Runway and Stitch Fix continue to fight the effects that working from home has had on fashion preferences. Many consumers have prioritized spending on experiences over apparel as inflation has pinched budgets.

Tailwinds that were expected to help the businesses—more people shopping online and being interested in sustainability—haven’t translated into consistent profits. At the same time, newer entrants like Nuuly and Armoire have also sought to siphon away their current and former customers.

Rent the Runway was founded in 2009 as an online platform for one-time formal attire rentals and switched to a subscription-based model in 2016. The business has struggled through the pandemic and this past week said it would cut about 10% of corporate jobs and that its operating chief would step down. The moves would save $13 million a year. It had already cut its marketing budget and delayed $66 million in debt payments to bolster its cash position.

Since its inception, it has served about three million customers, but had just under 132,000 active subscribers as of Oct. 31. Shares in Rent the Runway trade for 69 cents each, down about 97% since the company’s initial public offering in 2021.

Hyman expects the company’s financial recovery efforts, coupled with internal data pointing to women seeking more sophisticated clothing, to help it return to subscriber growth in 2024. The company is also enhancing its resale channel and text message-based styling services, as well as one-time rentals through a luxury collection featuring brands like Oscar de la Renta.

Some customers say the company’s current products are still more aligned toward occasions, and less toward hybrid work arrangements and more casual lifestyles. Brianne Johnson has used Rent the Runway on and off since 2016, but in 2019 switched to Nuuly, the Urban Outfitters-backed fashion-rental company.

“I no longer have a need to wear massive ruffles or sequined pants when I mostly work from home and want to be more comfortable," said Johnson, a 31-year-old advertising strategy director who lives in Chicago.

Rent the Runway said it builds its portfolio from the in-season inventory of 800 of the top designer brands. “Our fashion is reflective of what the biggest arbiters of fashion and taste all over the world think is in style," the company said.

Stitch Fix spent much of 2023 assessing the business in a bid to return to profitability. It shed a chunk of its staff, wound down its U.K. operations and closed two fulfillment centers. Former Macy’s executive Matt Baer took over as CEO in June, after Elizabeth Spaulding left the company early last year.

Stitch Fix stylists are picking more outfits from private brands, which typically are cheaper to purchase. Private brands generate higher profit margins and represent nearly 50% of total sales, up from about one-third in recent years, the company has said.

Lowering costs to acquire inventory is critical for clothing rental services. It can take several rentals or shipments for an item like a cocktail dress or coat to become profitable, but it could become too damaged, or go out of style, before that happens.

The styling-services company reported nearly three million active clients as of Oct. 28, down roughly half a million from a year earlier. It expects to generate less revenue per active client in the coming months. “It’s one of those things that’s going to take a little bit for us to see that come through in the overall metrics," Stitch Fix’s finance chief David Aufderhaar said.

Stitch Fix shares have lost around 75% of their value since the company’s 2017 IPO.

Analysts don’t expect the companies to return to profitability in the next few years, and they say it is going to be hard for them to gain subscribers in the current economic environment.

“It’s the most expensive subscription apart from Peloton and Netflix, so these companies need to drive more value to the consumer," said Edward Yruma, analyst at Piper Sandler.

Alyssa Minisee Broome said she has given fashion-subscription companies a chance as she returned to social activities following the worst of the pandemic. She doesn’t expect to be a long-term customer of either Stitch Fix or Rent the Runway, and instead plans to lean on one-time rentals.

“I only use [fashion-rental companies] for upscale dresses for parties and weddings instead of for day-to-day fashion," said Broome, a 36-year-old educator and blogger. She said she tried Nordstrom’s now-closed Trunk Club business and Stitch Fix in the past, but they weren’t worth it because she wasn’t keeping any of the outfits their stylists would select.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

