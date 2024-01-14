Renting Clothes Was Supposed to Be the Future of Fashion. Then Shoppers Got Bored.
Sabela Ojea , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Jan 2024, 06:49 PM IST
SummaryRent the Runway and Stitch Fix are adapting their business models to retain consumers as needs and tastes have changed.
Rent the Runway is betting that clothing from designers Diane von Furstenberg and Jason Wu can get customers to keep their subscriptions. Rival clothing subscription service Stitch Fix is staking its future on private brands.
