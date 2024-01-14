Renting Clothes Was Supposed to Be the Future of Fashion. Then Shoppers Got Bored.

Rent the Runway was founded in 2009 as an online platform for one-time formal attire rentals and switched to a subscription-based model in 2016. The business has struggled through the pandemic and this past week said it would cut about 10% of corporate jobs and that its operating chief would step down. The moves would save $13 million a year. It had already cut its marketing budget and delayed $66 million in debt payments to bolster its cash position.