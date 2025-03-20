Russia jailed her husband in occupied Ukraine. Then Natalya swung into action.
Ian Lovett , Nikita Nikolaienko , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 20 Mar 2025, 03:02 PM IST
SummaryThousands of Ukrainian civilians are in Russian custody, some enduring torture—and there is no legal process for freeing them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Natalya Barchuk edged nervously toward the prison in the Russian-occupied city of Kalanchak in southern Ukraine clutching a parcel of food and a bag of fresh clothes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less