Ruth Westheimer, who taught generations to talk about and enjoy sex, dies at 96
Jon Mooallem , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 14 Jul 2024, 06:15 PM IST
SummaryDr. Ruth, an unlikely celebrity for more than four decades, was known for her radical candor on radio and TV about subjects that had long been considered taboo.
She wound up there the same way as the other 300 children: as part of the Kindertransport, an effort to rescue Jewish children from the Nazis—put on a train to that Swiss boarding school by her mother and grandmother, shortly after her father was taken from their home in Frankfurt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less