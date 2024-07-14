Ruth Westheimer, who taught generations to talk about and enjoy sex, dies at 96

Phone lines lighted up with one intimate and agonizing sexual dilemma after another: A man distressed by premature ejaculation. A woman who had been raped and hasn’t enjoyed sex or masturbation since and wanted the lowdown on diaphragms. A 19-year-old engaged to a man who, she just discovered, is actually her biological brother. A guy who, first of all, just wants Dr. Ruth to know that “The boys in Canarsie—we love your show!" A woman hoping to get more out of her weekly orgies. (These examples are drawn from one, eight-minute stretch of a single broadcast, in March 1982.)