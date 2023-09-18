San Francisco Office Market Shows Signs of Life

Two other AI companies are close to signing the largest office leases ever for the sector, according to brokers. Anthropic is close to subleasing the former Slack headquarters building, and the ChatGPT developer, OpenAI, is negotiating with Uber Technologies to sublease about 200,000 square feet of its space, these brokers said. Those two lease signings would help mop up some of the more than 12 million square feet of the city’s sublease office space available, the highest amount ever for San Francisco.