Schools Lock Up Cellphones to Keep Students Focused
Sara Randazzo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Mar 2024, 08:43 PM IST
SummaryEducators say phones cause distractions, states are aiming to limit the devices’ use at school, and the U.S. is warning they pose mental-health risks for youngsters.
High-school history teacher Tambi Lewis rarely goes more than a few minutes during classes without stopping to say to a student, “Put your phone away."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less