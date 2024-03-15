Schools Lock Up Cellphones to Keep Students Focused

The decision to disable or lock up phones, while still far from the norm, is taking hold in thousands of schools across the U.S.—a sign of growing concern among policymakers and educators. Many states have proposed or enacted new school cellphone restrictions, and a bill in Congress would study the effects of phones in schools. Many teachers say phones have become an in-class distraction, but phone bans might face pushback from parents accustomed to regular contact with their children.