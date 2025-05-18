Severed fingers and ‘wrench attacks’ rattle the crypto elite
Sam Schechner , Robert McMillan , Angus Berwick , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 18 May 2025, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryAs bitcoin soars, investors and executives are taking their swollen digital wallets offline for safety. Criminals are coming after them, violently.
PARIS—The screams echoed down the narrow street in a trendy neighborhood here early Tuesday morning: “Help! Help! Help!"
