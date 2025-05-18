Severed fingers and ‘wrench attacks’ rattle the crypto elite

At least five crypto-related abductions have taken place in France in recent months, and there have been dozens of other recorded cases around the world in the last year, according to government officials and specialists in the sector. An Australian crypto billionaire narrowly escaped abduction in Estonia last July, local media reported, by fighting off attackers posing as painters. And in March a Houston crypto influencer was assaulted before her husband got in a shootout with robbers who invaded their home in the middle of the night demanding her laptop.